Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 2,404,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 796% from the average session volume of 268,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 18.3%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$114.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.24.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reconnaissance Energy Africa
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.