Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Drops By 14.7%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Francis sold 155,897 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $173,045.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,886,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,029.43. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 373,523 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $407,140.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,024,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,512.07. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,288,497 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 615,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 501,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

MAPS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.06. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

