Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Major Shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark Sells 5,000 Shares

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,229,340.28. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ibotta Stock Performance

Shares of IBTA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Ibotta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ibotta declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ibotta by 299.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ibotta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499,556 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ibotta by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 429,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ibotta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 419,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ibotta by 2,500.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

