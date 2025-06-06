Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $194,960.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $194,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,106.24. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Thursday, May 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $185,860.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,713 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,582,833.68.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.