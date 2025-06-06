Foster Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IJR stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

