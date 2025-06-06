AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $41.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $41,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

