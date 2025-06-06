iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

