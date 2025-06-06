Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.