Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,482 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

