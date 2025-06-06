Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 9,766 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

