Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,054,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,033,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,323,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $610.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

