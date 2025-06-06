Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Strong-Buy

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

