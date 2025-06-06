MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded at Nomura Securities

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.