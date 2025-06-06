Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,712,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 252,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $55.02 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

