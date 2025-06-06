Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 70,172 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,172 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,019,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

