Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

