Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

GBCI stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.