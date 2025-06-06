Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%
GBCI stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $60.67.
About Glacier Bancorp
