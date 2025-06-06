Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 91,953 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,953 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,550,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,869 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,072 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,764,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,444,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.