Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $81,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $74,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Rollins Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,763 shares of company stock worth $2,580,331. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

