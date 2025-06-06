Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $415.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $367.18 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.