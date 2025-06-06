Beacon Financial Group Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,711,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. InvesTrust now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,470.6% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 448,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 189,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 15.3%

BATS:EFG opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $111.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.