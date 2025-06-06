Beacon Financial Group Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after buying an additional 5,315,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after buying an additional 2,496,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,409,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,405,000 after buying an additional 197,710 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

