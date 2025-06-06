Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $179.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.