Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 235 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,266. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.