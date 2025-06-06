Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $95.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

