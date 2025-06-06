Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OGIG stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

About ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

