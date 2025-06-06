305 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $710.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $731.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $698.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,587. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.