Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $326.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.