Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

