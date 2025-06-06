Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

