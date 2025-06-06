Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

