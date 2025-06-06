Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $205.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $246.50.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

