Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

