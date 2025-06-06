Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,110 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 285,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

