SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
