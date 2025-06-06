SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.