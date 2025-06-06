Prosperity Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

