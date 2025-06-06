Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Eos Energy Enterprises, SolarEdge Technologies, QuantumScape, and SES AI are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in exploring, mining, refining or processing lithium, as well as producing lithium-based battery components. They offer investors exposure to the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries—key to electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage systems—and tend to move in line with lithium price trends and technology adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 7,084,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,523,245. The firm has a market cap of $448.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. 1,234,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.71. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $124.84.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,069. The company has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 6,693,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,362,850. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.38.

SES AI (SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Shares of SES AI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 13,458,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,897,466. The stock has a market cap of $335.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. SES AI has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

