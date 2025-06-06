Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – June 3rd

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically in the form of regular cash payments known as dividends. They are often issued by mature, financially stable firms and can provide investors with a steady income stream alongside potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 120,898,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,084,448. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,959,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,592,227. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. 11,205,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,552,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $448.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

