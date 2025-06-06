Prosperity Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 180,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 415,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

