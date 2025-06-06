Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 3rd

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize technologies and materials at the nanometer scale. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to potential breakthroughs in fields such as medicine, electronics, energy and materials science. Because nanotechnology remains an emerging and rapidly evolving sector, these stocks can offer high growth potential alongside increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.99. 63,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,894. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $234.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. 87,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 272,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,543. The company has a market cap of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,519. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Featured Articles