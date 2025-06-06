Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technology. These firms may work on hardware components like qubits, develop quantum software and algorithms, or provide specialized services and infrastructure to support quantum systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs and high-growth prospects of the emerging quantum computing industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,217,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,695,659. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,477,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,020,225. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.41.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,870,802. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.46.

