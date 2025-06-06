Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

CPRT stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

