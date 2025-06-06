Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $379.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.