Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

