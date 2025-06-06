Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

