Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $164.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

