The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0%

GS stock opened at $605.46 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

