Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $266,000 Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,924,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.