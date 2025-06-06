Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after acquiring an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after acquiring an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 617,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $248.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.69. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

