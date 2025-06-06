Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $322.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

